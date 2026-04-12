Pakistan to continue US-Iran mediation, hopes ceasefire will last — foreign ministry

DOHA, April 12. /TASS/. Islamabad will continue to mediate the dialogue between the United States and Iran and hopes that the parties will continue to honor their ceasefire commitments, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said in a statement.

"We hope that the two sides continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond. It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire," the statement says.

Pakistan emphasized its plans to "continue to play its role to facilitate engagement and dialogue between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in the days to come."

It also thanked both delegations for accepting Islamabad’s invitation to participate in the consultations.