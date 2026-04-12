Iran to maintain contact with Pakistan after talks with US — MFA

NEW DELHI, April 12. /TASS/. Tehran is grateful to Islamabad for its mediation efforts and will continue to maintain contact with Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"We thank the government and people of Pakistan, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Armed Forces Chief Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

"We are thankful for their hospitality and believe that our communication with Pakistan, as well as other friends in the region, will continue," Baghaei noted.