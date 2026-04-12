Date, venue of next round of US-Iranian talks unknown — Tasnim

DOHA, April 12. /TASS/. The Pakistan-mediated negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad are over, but the date and venue of the next meeting remain unknown, the Tasnim news agency said.

According to the report, during the 21-hour negotiations, Iranian negotiators showed flexibility on numerous occasions, and suggested that the US side take a more realistic approach.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance said following the talks that the negotiations failed to produce any deal, and the US delegation made its best offer to Tehran before going back home.