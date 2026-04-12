Polling stations open in Hungary for parliamentary elections

BUDAPEST, April 12. /TASS/. A vote to elect Hungary’s unicameral parliament, the National Assembly, which will form the country’s new government, began at 6:00 a.m. local time on Sunday (4:00 a.m. GMT).

Polling stations will close at 7:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. GMT).

The parliament has 199 seats, with 106 mandates distributed in single-seat constituencies and 93 - by party lists.

The ruling coalition of Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance and the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) currently holds the constitutional majority of 135 votes. Its main political rival is the Respect and Freedom Party, commonly known by its Hungarian abbreviation Tisza Party, led by P·ter Magyar, a former member of Fidesz, who was elected as Tisza's leader on 22 July 2024.