China denies plans to supply air defense systems to Iran

WASHINGTON, April 11. /TASS/. The Chinese embassy in Washington has denied a CNN report saying that China plans to supply Iran with air defense systems over the next few weeks.

"China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue," Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese diplomatic mission in the United States, told TASS.

He commented on a CNN report, which, citing sources, claimed that China is preparing to supply Iran with man-portable air defense systems through third countries.

"As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations," Liu Pengyu said. "We urge the US side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions."

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the nations had resolved almost all the disputed issues and Washington sees Tehran's 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. Trump said that the decision was made with Iran being ready to open the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran agreed to stop "defensive attacks," if no strikes were launched against the Islamic Republic. Consultations of the US and Iranian delegations began in Pakistan on Saturday.