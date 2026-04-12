Kiev troops shell DPR once in past day, two killed

DONETSK, April 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out one shelling attack on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, killing two civilians and wounding seven, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"One shelling attack by Ukrainian armed groups was registered," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "Two civilians were reported to have been killed and seven - wounded."

The deadly attack occurred in the Yasinovataya area. Eight houses were damaged as a result.