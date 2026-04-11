Ukrainian drones wound two Belgorod Region civilians — governor

BLGOROD, April 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones have attacked several settlements in the Belgorod Region wounding two civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Max messenger.

"In the city of Shebekino, when an FPV drone attacked a moving car, a man suffered a barotrauma. He received necessary assistance at the Shebekino central regional hospital, and rejected proposed hospitalization. A woman was injured by the detonation of a drone n Graivoron. She was diagnosed with barotrauma in the hospital, and after receiving treatment, was released for outpatient treatment," he wrote.

Shelling of Shebekino broke windows and damaged facades, fences of 18 private houses, six outbuildings, and six cars. Drones hit a company twice. In the Shebekino district, several cars, houses, and a commercial facility were damaged.

In the village of Kozinka, Graivoronsky district, a private house was destroyed by fire during the detonation of a drone. The glazing of the Church of St. Demetrius of Thessalonica, two private houses, and transport were damaged in the area.

Rocket fire blew out windows in a private house and outbuildings in the Valuisky district. In the Borisov district, a drone struck the territory of a commercial facility. In the Belgorod Region, the detonation of a drone in two private houses damaged the glazing and facades, the power line was disengaged. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, a private house was attacked by an FPV drone, resulting in broken windows and damage.