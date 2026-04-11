MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. An IL-76MD plane carrying the servicemen who returned as part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has landed in the Moscow Region, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 175 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime on April 11, and 175 Ukrainian prisoners of war were transferred in return.

Seven residents of the Kursk Region, illegally detained by the Kiev regime, also returned.

The United Arab Emirates acted as a mediator in the exchange negotiations.