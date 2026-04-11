Piece of Holy Fire delivered from Jerusalem to Moscow

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. A piece of the Easter Holy Fire has been delivered from Jerusalem to Moscow by the St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation, a TASS correspondent reports from the capital's Vnukovo Airport, where the plane arrived.

The flight took off from Tel Aviv International Airport at about 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3 p.m. GMT) and was in the air for about 4.5 hours.

Earlier, a TASS correspondent reported that the Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on the Easter Eve. The Russian delegation received a portion of it. It is expected that various dioceses will be able to receive a particle soon.