MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The bureaucrats of the European Union and the United Kingdom can only mislead a certain number of people for a while, but they will not be able to deceive everyone all the time, Russian president’s special representative and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said amid European protests against rising energy prices.

"As predicted, fuel protests erupt across the UK and EU, with Ireland leading the way," he wrote on X.

He addressed the European and British leaders: "Awakening message to UK/EU bureaucrats: "You can fool all the people some of the time, you can fool some of the people all of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all of the time."

This is how Dmitriev commented on the news that France has joined the protests against rising fuel prices. Columns of truckers began blocking major highways in the country.