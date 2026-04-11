US guarantees Beirut’s safety until Lebanese-Israeli talks on April 14 — TV

TUNIS, April 11. /TASS/. The United States provided guarantees regarding Beirut’s security ahead of negotiations between the Lebanese and Israeli sides in Washington on April 14, Al Hadath television channel reported citing its sources in Lebanon.

According to the agency, the US side "guaranteed the protection of Beirut from airstrikes until Tuesday."

The sources also stated that negotiations between Israel and Lebanon "will be held at the level of ambassadors."

This round of talks is aimed to "consolidate the ceasefire regime as a first step to start negotiations." The involved parties are also expected to discuss "weapons of the Shiite Hezbollah movement, the withdrawal of the Israeli troops as well as the release of prisoners and border issues.".