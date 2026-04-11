Ukraine violates Easter truce by attacking Donetsk with drones

DONETSK, April 11. /TASS/. The air defense system worked in Donetsk during the Easter truce announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a TASS correspondent reports.

Work of the air defense system was visible in the sky accompanied by the sound of an explosion. An emergency service official told TASS that Ukraine had attacked Donetsk with UAVs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the Easter truce from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12. The Russian troops were instructed to stop fighting on all directions, but to be ready to stop enemy aggression. Later, Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev agreed to the temporary truce.