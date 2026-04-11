Putin calls 2025 generally positive year for Russian cosmonautics

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The past year was generally positive for the Russian space industry despite the accumulated problems, President Vladimir Putin told Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov.

"Last year was generally positive - 17 launches, 97 vehicles were launched. Consolidated revenue increased by 10%, to over 500 billion rubles ($63 million), 508 in my opinion. So, on the whole, the industry feels good," Putin said, noting that there have been enough problems in the industry accumulated over a long period of time.

Bakanov told Putin that the launch complex for the Angara family of rockets at the Vostochny cosmodrome had been put into operation.

"The day before yesterday, we received a construction report, and yesterday we signed a decision on the commissioning of the Angara launch complex. So, this procedure has been completed," Bakanov said.

He added that the Soyuz-5 rocket will be Russia's first new launch vehicle since 2014.

"A completely new Soyuz-5 launch vehicle is ready. This is our project with Kazakhstani partners called ‘Baitarek’. All the verification measures of the components and assemblies are currently underway," Bakanov said, adding that this is the first new launch vehicle since 2014.

He added that the rocket was raised vertically, and its adjustments are currently being carried out in a horizontal position.

The Russian orbital group has reached 364 spacecraft, Bakanov said.

"You can see the numerical characteristics of the orbital grouping, which has now reached 364 spacecraft. As you said, 97 were built last year, and since the beginning of this year, 134 spacecraft were already built in the first quarter," Bakanov said.

Private investment in the project New Start will amount to 600 billion rubles ($7.6 billion) in the next eight years.

"This is now a project in which a private investor invests tens of billions of rubles, and just this week we agreed that the investment volume in the next eight years will amount to 600 billion rubles," Bakanov said.

Bakanov told Putin that the corporation had launched a low-orbit broadband communications network.

"A great event, I congratulate you," Putin said.

He inquired how long Bakanov had held his position. He replied that he had been working as head of Roscosmos for a year and two months.

"You are fully informed of what is going on in the company and in the industry," the president remarked.

Bakanov thanked the head of state for his trust. "It's a noble task, so thank you for your trust. I'm doing my best to justify it," he said.