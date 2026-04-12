Iran, US disagree on two or three important topics — foreign ministry

NEW DELHI, April 12. /TASS/. Iran and the United States reached understanding on a number of topics, but disagreed on two or three important issues, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"Mutual understanding was reached on a number of issues, but the sides disagreed on 2-3 important questions, and, as a result, the negotiations failed to produce an agreement," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

"Some new topics were added during these talks, such as the Strait of Hormuz issue, and each of them has its own peculiarities," he added.

According to Baghaei, the negotiations "were held in the atmosphere of mistrust and suspicions."

"Naturally, it was known from the start that an agreement will be reached in just one session. No one expected that," he said. "It was the longest round of talks this year and lasted 24 or 25 hours in total."