Pro-government rally under way in Tehran amid Iran-US talks

DOHA, April 12. /TASS/. A pro-government rally is currently under way in Tehran against the backdrop of US-Iranian negotiations in Islamabad, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the report, residents took to the streets of the Iranian capital carrying national flags and photos of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Earlier, the Iranian government said Pakistan-mediated negotiations between the United States and Iran have officially ended after 14 hours of discussions. However, the statement said that "technical teams from both sides" were still "exchanging expert texts."

In turn, the Fars news agency said the Pakistan-proposed negotiations between Iran and the United States in Islamabad will continue on Sunday. According to the report, the sides failed to come to terms on a number of issues during the previous round.