Strait of Hormuz status to remain unchanged until common framework with US reached — CNN

NEW YORK, April 12. /TASS/. Iran will not change the status of the Strait of Hormuz until Washington and Tehran shape a common stance for continuing the talks, CNN reported citing an Iranian source.

"Iran is in no hurry," the source said, adding that until a common framework is reached, "the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain unchanged."

"Even the number of ships that had been agreed upon will not be able to pass," he added.

The source warned that if US negotiators fail to take a "realistic stance," the strait will remain closed for maritime traffic. He described the situation as "a repetition of a miscalculation" that will backfire on US.