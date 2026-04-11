Hungarian government to keep foreign policy, if it wins elections — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, April 11. /TASS/. The Hungarian government will maintain its foreign policy by not allowing the country to be drawn into a military conflict in Ukraine and fighting for the return of Russian energy to Europe, if it wins the April 12 parliamentary polls, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

He said that the European Union leaders are still pushing Ukraine to continue military operations against Russia, plan to transfer tens of billions of euros to Kiev for this, and even want to send European soldiers to Ukrainian territory.

"We will not allow this, we will not do this," Szijjarto told a rally in Budapest, the last major event in the election campaign of the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party.

"This is not our war. We have nothing to do with it, and this is why we bear no responsibility for it. No one attacked us, and this is why there is no need to protect us from anyone. And we don't owe Ukrainians anything. We do not owe Ukrainian soldiers any money or membership in the European Union, and let the whole world knows about it," the minister said.

"Hungary will not join the war, the money of the Hungarian people will stay in Hungary, and Ukrainians will never join the European Union."

According to him, on April 15, the European Commission intends to present its plan for a complete abandonment of Russian oil, as it had previously announced a plan for the abandonment of Russian natural gas. Hungary will not support this initiative and "will fight for cheap Russian energy," Szijjarto said. Otherwise, Hungarians will have to pay three times more for gasoline, gas and utilities, the foreign minister explained, urging voters to support the Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.