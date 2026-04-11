Putin congratulates Amedi on election as president of Iraq

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Nizar Amedi on his election as the leader of Iraq, expressing hope for further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Iraqi relations.

"Dear Mr. Amedi, please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as president of the Republic of Iraq. I wish you success in this high position. And, of course, I hope that your activities will contribute to further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Iraqi relations," reads a telegram posted on the Kremlin's website.

Previously, the parliament of Iraq voted to elect Amedi, a candidate from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, as the new president of the Arab republic. According to Iraq’s INA news agency, 227 deputies voted for his candidacy. Earlier it was reported that current president Abdul Latif Rashid withdrew from the presidential race.

Amedi, 57, served as Iraq's environment minister in 2022-2024 and worked in the presidential administration for more than 15 years, including as a senior adviser and head of the presidential office.