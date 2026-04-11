MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who, according to media reports, visited the Ukrainian army positions, "a villain, who returned to the crime scene."

"Thank you, Boris Johnson, for showing what the forces of evil look like - no one could have done it better. All the filth and slush of meanness, treachery and dishonor in the image he created. Not a drop of love. But just another ‘PR’ on the bones. British money, weapons and hatred have killed a huge number of people," the diplomat wrote on Telegram.

Zakharova said that "Johnson personally participated in the process of canceling the negotiation process" and escalation of the Ukrainian conflict. "A villain who returned to the crime scene," she said.