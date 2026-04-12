Peru to vote in presidential, parliamentary elections amid political crisis

BUENOS AIRES, April 12. /TASS/. Residents of Peru will choose their next president from a total of 35 candidates on Sunday.

According to polls, none of the candidates managed to garner even 20% of the vote. The most popular candidate is Keiko Fujimori, the eldest daughter of former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori who ruled the country in 1990-2000. She has already lost three presidential runoffs.

A survey by Datum, held on April 1-4, names comedian Carlos Alvarez as the runner-up, followed by former Lima Mayor Rafael L·pez Aliaga.

An absolute majority is required to win in the first round. If none of the candidates succeeds, a runoff will be held on June 7.

Since 2016, Peru has been gripped by a profound and permanent domestic political crisis, caused by the standoff between the executive and legislative branches. The country saw nine presidents change over the past 10 years.

Voters will also elect 130 deputies and 60 senators.