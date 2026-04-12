Iran, US continue expert-level talks in Islamabad — TV

DOHA, April 12. /TASS/. After 14 hours of discussions, the US-Iranian negotiations in Islamabad continued at the expert level in a largely positive atmosphere, Al Jazeera reported.

"Currently, the sides are exchanging texts at the expert level, which gives grounds to hope that a broader framework has already been agreed and that experts are now working on details of how to move forward," the channel said.

According to Al Jazeera, "information from the talks has been scarce, but sources say that although the process has its highs and lows, the general atmosphere can be described as positive."