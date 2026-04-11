MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. EU and UK bureaucrats are alarmed by the unfolding agricultural crisis caused by a shortage of fertilizers, Russian president’s special representative and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said adding the crisis he predicted earlier is beginning to unfold actively.

"Farmers, lacking fuel and fertilizers, rise up FIRST in Ireland and across Europe to protect their way of life. EU/UK bureaucrats are trembling and panicking as the crisis begins to unfold as predicted on April 11th," he wrote on X.

Earlier, Dmitriev wrote that European farmers facing a shortage of fertilizers may not have enough patience, and will be the first to remind Kaja Kallas, European Union's top diplomat, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of their strategic miscalculation - the lack of diversified supplies of energy and fertilizers.