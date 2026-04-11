TEHRAN, April 11. /TASS/. The delegations of Iran and the United States held two rounds of talks in Islamabad on Saturday with the third scheduled for later in the evening, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported.
Iran and US to hold new round of talks on Saturday evening — TV
The delegations held two rounds of talks in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported
Kremlin spokesman comments on Easter ceasefire, lasting peace in Ukraine in daily briefing
Peace between Russia and Ukraine "could be established today," if only Vladimir Zelensky made a decision to take the responsibility it requires, Dmitry Peskov noted
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US continues to build up its military group in Middle East — WSJ
According to the report, new fighter jets and attack aircraft have recently arrived in the region, while between 1,500 and 2,000 soldiers from the elite 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army may be delivered in the coming days
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US, Iran to fail to make deal, but Washington to get out of war — expert
According to Trita Parsi, Tehran considers it "essential" to ensure that the ceasefire regime extends to Lebanon
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Estimate of jet fuel shortage start in EU too optimistic — Dmitriev
The official commented on the recent publication of the association's letter by FT
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Putin calls for developing domestic competitive AI models
The models should also "have a maximal level of sovereignty," the Russian president says
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Czech arms giant CSG shares plunge to historic low on Ukraine Easter truce news
Shares of other defense contractors, including Rheinmetall, Leonardo, Hensoldt, and BAE Systems, also saw significant losses on Friday
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Ex-Russian deputy defense minister Popov sentenced to 19 years in corruption case
Along with the 19-year term and the 85-million-ruble fine, Pavel Popov was stripped of his military title of Army General and banned from taking government positions for seven years
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Trump says Iranians are still alive only to negotiate with US
"The Iranians are better at handling the fake news media, and 'public relations,' than they are at fighting," the US president added
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Russia pounds Ukrainian long-range naval and aerial drones’ facilities over past day
Russian troops struck storage sites of Ukrainian unmanned naval, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
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Russia’s space debris monitoring complex in South Africa producing results — SANSA chief
The complex was built on schedule at the SANSA flight control center, Mudau noted, adding that this was a proud moment for both South Africa and Russia
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Kalashnikov successfully tests multi-bullet assault rifle cartridges against drones
According to Kalashnikov, the customer’s representatives highly praised the performance characteristics of the 5.45mm multi-bullet cartridges, as well as the accuracy and precision of their fire against aerial targets during the dynamic testing
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Iranian delegates to meet with Pakistani PM before negotiations with US — source
The meeting may also be attended by Chief of Pakistan Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
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US ships reloading in case negotiations with Iran fail — US leader
Donald Trump said that the results of the negotiations would be known in about 24 hours
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Italian vessel has been stranded in Hormuz for over a month — agency
According to the report, the crew members are safe, and the vessel is undamaged
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Russian government approves additional tariff quota for grain exports
The main grain export quota, effective from February 15 to June 30, is set at 20 million tons
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EU wages undeclared war on migrants — Russia’s envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya mentioned a series of tragedies, which occurred near the coast of Greece and Italy this year and claimed dozens of lives of people trying to get to Europe
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Russian air defenses intercept 259 Ukrainian UAVs, 12 smart bombs over past day
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 133,387 unmanned aerial vehicles
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Hainan to actively promote hiring of foreign professionals — authorities
The province’s governor Liu Xiaoming also confirmed that Hainan will increase its level of economic openness and expand foreign trade in both goods and services
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Ukraine using scorched-earth tactics in Donbass, Novorossia — governor
Ukrainian troops have intensified drone attacks on civilian facilities in Donbass and Novorossia
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Senegal’s PM hits out at Trump for making world an unstable place
According to Ousmane Sonko, none of the objectives in the Iran war has been met
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Iran denies US Navy destroyer passed through Strait of Hormuz
Earlier correspondent for American portal Axios and Channel 12 of Israeli television Barak Ravid quoted American official sources as saying that several US Navy ships had passed through Hormuz on Saturday without coordination with Iran
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Easter truce announced by Putin coming into effect
The truce will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on April 11 until the end of April 12
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Italy’s UniCredit denies plans to liquidate Russian business — Reuters
Russian news outlet Kommersant reported earlier, citing sources, that UniCredit dropped plans to sell its Russian subsidiary and considers complete winding-up of its business in Russia
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PREVIEW: US, Iranian delegations will discuss conflict resolution in Islamabad
Iran’s delegation led by Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in the Pakistani capital on Friday night
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Ukraine loses some 1,200 troops along engagement line over past day — Russia’s top brass
The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army up lost over 180 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North
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Fire in residential building in Moscow Region kills one, leaves two injured
A spokesperson for the Emergencies Ministry says that firefighting and rescue operations are ongoing
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Russian LNG deliveries to Spain rise by over 120% in March
According to the company, in the first month of spring, Spain purchased the equivalent of 9,807 GWh of LNG from Russia
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Russia to hold International Maritime Defense Show in Kronshtadt on June 10-14
The International Maritime Defense Show’s exposition will cover a broad range of themes, such as civil and military shipbuilding, ship repair, medical support, naval aviation and maritime instrument-making, coastal and port infrastructure, IT technologies and new materials, UAVs and maritime robotic systems, import substitution and maritime education
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Press review: Iran-US ceasefire falters while Russia announces Easter truce in Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 10th
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Roscosmos CEO debunks claims of loss of control over Russian satellites
All space control centers operate as usual, Dmitry Rogozin informed
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Gazprom Neft expands retail sites chain to 1,585 — company
The number of power charging stations grew to 146, the company informed
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Israel shuts France out of its talks with Lebanon — media
According to the newspaper, Israel views France as a "biased mediator" due to its "behavior in recent months," in particular, its refusal to help Lebanon disarm Hezbollah
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Ukrainians in Hungary promised $6,000 to take part in antigovernment rallies — Russia
According to the source in Russia’s security departments, former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office Andrey Yermak looks for people who speak fluent Hungarian, are physically fit, and can handle stress
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Russian Navy’s newest work and survival suit passes final testing
The suit keeps a crew member afloat for one hour in the event of falling overboard, eliminating the risk of hypothermia
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Lebanese, Israeli envoys to US will discuss date for start of ceasefire talks on April 14
The officials will meet at the building of the US Department of State
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Russian football chief disappointed national team left off 2026 World Cup draw list
"Until the decision is reversed, our team will have no chance to participate in international competitions," Alexander Dyukov said
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Ukraine receives another batch of Patriot missiles, Zelensky claims
Vladimir Zelensky earlier complained about Patriot missile shortages as countries had focused their supplies on deliveries to the Middle East
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Spanish prime minister warns not to let Lebanon become 'new Gaza'
Pedro Sanchez also believes that the European Union should suspend its association agreement with Israel
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Estonia will not detain Russian vessels in Baltic Sea due to risk of escalation
Authorities would only consider intervention in case of damage to infrastructure or an oil spill, Navy Commander Ivo Vark says
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US guarantees Beirut’s safety until Lebanese-Israeli talks on April 14 — TV
Al Hadath also stated that negotiations between Israel and Lebanon "will be held at the level of ambassadors"
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Fico describes EU as good project in bad hands
The Slovak prime minister also expressed doubts about the stability of the North Atlantic Alliance in light of recent statements by US President Donald Trump
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Russian MP suggests Kiev trying to disrupt Easter truce with Bryansk attack
Russia is fully prepared to fence off such provocations and all the vile attempts to use the ceasefire for military purposes, Leonid Slutsky said
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Iran-US talks held face-to-face after meetings with Pakistanis — CNN
The delegations are "conducting a direct dialogue"
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Gazprom Neft posts IFRS net profit of $3.2 bln in 2025
Company’s revenues as of the end of 2025 totaled $46.8 bnln
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US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Islamabad for peace talks with Iran — Reuters
According to the source, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner have also arrived in the capital of Pakistan for the peace talks
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Russian stock market mixed on Friday
The MOEX Russia Index tumbled 0.29% to 2,725.39 points, while the RTS Index gained 00.83% to 1,115.41 points
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Islamabad hotel vacating rooms ahead of arrival of US, Iranian delegations
A Serena employee said there is no precise information yet on whether the hotel will serve as the venue for US-Iranian negotiations
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Spacecraft carrying Artemis II mission astronauts returns to Earth — NASA
The crew completed a splashdown off the coast of San Diego
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Zelensky’s ‘Middle Eastern bravado’ flops — envoy
"Ukrainian air defense specialists" were kicked out "after catastrophic failures", the Russian foreign ministry ambassador at large on Kiev’s war crimes said
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Iran to allow no more than 15 vessels per day through Hormuz — source
This new regulatory framework, operating under the supervision of the IRGC, has been officially communicated to regional parties, the sourse said
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Orban calls on EU to restore normal relations with Russia
The Hungarian prime minister recalled that the European Union continues trying to bar Russian energy supplies to the European market in a bid to support Ukraine
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Israel strikes Bushehr NPP again and again, playing with fire — US expert
The strikes on the Bushehr nuclear power plant pose serious risks to the entire Gulf region, not just Iran, Marc Lynch noted
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Iran, US to negotiate both directly and through intermediaries — CNN
According to sources cited by the channel, the agenda for the talks will likely be approved by the US and Iran through representatives for Pakistan
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FACTBOX: Upcoming US-Iran talks in Islamabad
The negotiations in the Pakistani capital may last two to three days, Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi said
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Asian nations press US to extend sanctions relief on Russian oil — Bloomberg
According to the agency, pressure on Washington from Asian nations is met with resistance from European allies
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US-Iran talks last over two hours — TV
According to Tasnim, a decision may be made to extend it by one day
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Iran began negotiations with US after assurances about asset unfreezing — TV
Tehran’s second condition was a ceasefire in Lebanon and it is currently being discussed, IRIB reported
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Russia’s steps on Iran in UN Security Council depend on outcome of talks in Pakistan — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov says a draft resolution earlier submitted jointly with China is "all we’ve put forward"
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US, Lebanon have asked Israel to stop attacks on Hezbollah until talks begin — Axios
According to sources cited in the report, some Israeli officials agree and think it is in Israel’s interest to announce a ‘pause’
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Russia pushes Ukrainian army to western bank of Udava near Miropolskoye in Sumy Region
Military expert Andrey Marochko says Miropolskoye was earlier liberated
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Remaining hostages from Kursk Region to return home from Ukraine today — commissioner
Tatyana Moskalkova also noted that the negotiations on the release of hostages had been difficult
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Russian diplomat cautions UK against provocations targeting ships in English Channel
At the same time, the Russian diplomat noted that Britain will hardly venture to intercept ships in the English Channel, for it currently does not have interceptor vessels at its disposal
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Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
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Russia calls on participants in talks on Iran to show responsible approach
Moscow advocates for the settlement of all disputes between the states by political and diplomatic means, the Foreign Ministry says
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Ukraine’s attack on Novaya Kakhovka shows talking with Kiev impossible — senator
Earlier acting head of the Novaya Kakhovka city district Vladimir Oganesov said that the Ukrainian army had violated the Easter truce by hitting Novaya Kakhovka with a drone injuring a civilian and damaging an apartment building
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Press review: Africa seeks Putin’s help and 1990s post-Soviet style chaos may hit Eurozone
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 3rd
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EU data shows 400,000 men under 23 have left Ukraine since summer 2025 — minister
Ukrainian Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity Denis Ulutin admitted that such a number of Ukrainian refugees in European countries "is a strain" on the EU
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Russian GDP reach $2.8 trillion in 2025 — statistics
The increase in the GDP physical volume remained unchanged in the second estimate and equaled 1% against the year of 2024
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Russian army advances 1.5 kilometers near Miropolye in Sumy Region
Active military activities are currently underway in this area along a front approximately 8 kilometers wide, military expert Andrey Marochko told
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Slovakia to insist on resuming Druzhba oil pipeline operations — Prime Minister
Due to the Kiev authorities' suspension of oil transit via Druzhba, the Bratislava-based Slovnaft refinery, which specializes in processing Russian crude, has been forced to purchase oil from alternative sources at "extremely high prices"
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Russia unlikely to grant Kiev longer ceasefire — MFA
Rodion Miroshnik says a longer pause could be used by Kiev "to regroup, build fortifications, build up military capacity, and launch a new escalation"
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Isaacman to attend manned Soyuz launch no earlier than July, NASA tells TASS
A NASA spokesperson says Isaacman will continue to meet with the heads of all international space agencies with which the organization collaborates aboard the space station
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Russian Foreign Ministry calls Johnson ‘villain, who returned to crime scene’
Zakharova said that "Johnson personally participated in the process of canceling the negotiation process" and escalation of the Ukrainian conflict
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Trump claims US starts ‘clearing out’ Strait of Hormuz
The US president also said there is a danger of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz being damaged with sea mines
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Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei may address nation soon, his emissary says
Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi said he had seen documents signed by Mojtaba Khamenei
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Russia needs to develop its own LLMs to guarantee its progress — Putin
The president called LLMs a "basic, end-to-end technology that is the foundation for the sovereign development in all areas"
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Several US Navy ships pass through Strait of Hormuz without Iran’s permission
The move was not coordinated with Iran. It's the first time this happens since the beginning of the war
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Record 25 countries take part in Russian Venture Forum in Kazan
Damir Galiev, Director of the Investment and Venture Fund of the Republic of Tatarstan, emphasized that invitations were also extended to representatives from EAEU, BRICS, and SCO member states, as well as international technology and investment organizations
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Holy Fire descends in Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
The descent of the Holy Fire takes place in the Kuvuklia
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Court in Kirov finds guilty Navalny in Kirovles criminal case
Oppositional blogger and candidate for Moscow mayor faces up to ten years in prison
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IN BRIEF: What we know about repatriation of Kursk residents from Ukraine
Ukraine has confirmed it is ready to hand back five out of seven residents of Russia’s Kursk Region being held prisoner in the Sumy Region
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Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
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