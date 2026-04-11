Putin notes huge constructive role of Russian Orthodox Church

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations play a huge constructive role in preserving Russia’s historical and cultural heritage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his greetings on Orthodox Easter.

"The Russian Orthodox Church, along with other Christian denominations, plays an immense constructive role in preserving our vast historical and cultural heritage, upholding family values, and educating younger generations," he said. "Religious organizations carry out extensive and essential work to foster cooperation with government authorities, promote interreligious and interethnic harmony in Russia, and support participants in the special military operation and their families."

"These important and multifaceted efforts deserve the highest recognition," the president added.