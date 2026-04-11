MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The bureaucrats of the European Union and the United Kingdom need to correct their strategic energy miscalculations fast and redeem themselves, Russian president’s special representative and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said amid European protests against rising energy prices.

"A month ago, I publicly warned UK/EU bureaucrats of the crisis and revolution they will face as a result of their energy mistakes. UK/EU people are tired of migration, warmongering, lack of fuel, and are rising up. Bureaucrats need to urgently correct their mistakes and atone," he wrote on X.

This is how he commented on a Bloomberg story saying that in Ireland the military helped the police to restore fuel supplies from the country's only oil refinery, as protests against government actions in connection with a sharp increase in fuel prices continue.