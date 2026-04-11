India sees Iran-US talks as historic event for Middle East — expert

NEW DELHI, April 11. /TASS/. India regards the negotiations between Iran and the United States as a significant diplomatic event of a historic scale that could change the geopolitical architecture in the Middle East, president of India’s research center Imagindia Institute Robinder Sachdev told TASS.

"India views these negotiations as a significant — potentially historic — diplomatic development. Any direct Iran-US engagement carries enormous geopolitical weight given decades of mutual hostility," he said. "For India, which has carefully maintained robust ties with both Tehran and Washington, this dialogue is being watched with considerable strategic interest."

The expert said that easing tensions between Iran and the United States could benefit the energy markets, the safety of navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea, as well as the balance of power in India's neighboring regions.

"India broadly welcomes any reduction in tensions that could bring greater predictability to a region that is vital to Indian energy security, diaspora interests, and connectivity ambitions like the International North-South Transport Corridor," the political scientist believes.

Sachdev said that New Delhi’s official position remains "characteristically calibrated. New Delhi does not wish to be seen as endorsing any particular outcome that could alienate either Washington or Tehran," Sachdev said. "Behind this measured public stance, Indian strategic establishments are closely monitoring every nuance of the preparatory framework — who is mediating, what the agenda covers, whether sanctions relief is on the table, and what concessions Iran may offer on its nuclear programme. India's intelligence and foreign policy apparatus will be in a high-alert analytical mode.".