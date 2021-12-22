Cosmonaut Misurkin eager to get appraisal of his work as reporter in space

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin who became the first special correspondent aboard the International Space Station (ISS) said at a TASS online press conference that he was eager to get feedback on his work as a journalist in space.

On the morning of December 20, a Soyuz MS-20 descent module carrying Roscosmos cosmonaut Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his business assistant Yozo Hirano returned to Earth. Misurkin also became the first TASS correspondent in space.

"An assessment directly by TASS is an objective estimate of my activity and it would be interesting for me to learn about an appraisal of my journalistic work. I have realized for myself that if you get down to some work, you must do it well, otherwise, you must not engage in it at all," Misurkin said at the online press conference held jointly with Roscosmos and the Cosmonaut Training Center.

The cosmonaut said that he had spent some time and energy thinking about what to report on. "It is good that there were appropriate occasions and there was support," Misurkin said.

Misurkin, Maezawa and Hirano had been on the ISS since December 8. On the same day, an epoch-making news office commenced its work aboard the ISS thanks to a memorandum of cooperation signed between the world-renowned TASS Russian News Agency and Roscosmos on November 17. Under the milestone agreement, Roscosmos cosmonaut, Hero of Russia Alexander Misurkin became the first TASS correspondent in space.

He reported on the space station’s daily routine and communicated with scientists responsible for scientific experiments aboard the orbital outpost. His latest information from space is available to the agency’s readership from TASS' news resources. In addition, his photo and video contributions can be seen on the agency’s website and official social media pages.