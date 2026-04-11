Trump reiterates Strait of Hormuz to be soon open to navigation

WASHINGTON, April 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that the Strait of Hormuz will soon be open to navigation.

"The Strait of Hormuz will soon be open, and the empty ships are rushing to the United States to "load up," he wrote on Truth Social.

On Friday, the American leader expressed confidence that the strait would be open to navigation pretty soon.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump said that many tankers are approaching the United States to be loaded with oil.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also pounded. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to the ships associated with the United States, Israel and the countries that supported aggression against the Islamic Republic. During the conflict, some tankers were attacked for passing through the strait without Tehran's permission. On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran had allowed the passage through the Strait of Hormuz to the friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China and Pakistan.