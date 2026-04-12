Over 380 residents of Kursk borderline areas still missing

KURSK, April 12. /TASS/. Over 380 residents of border areas of Russia’s Kursk Region are still listed as missing following a Ukrainian incursion, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Max.

On Saturday, a bus carrying the last seven Kursk residents released from Ukrainian captivity arrived in Kursk.

"These persons were the last of those who were forcibly detained by the Ukrainian side, according to Ukraine. However, some Kursk Region residents are still missing - the list has 381 names on it," he said.