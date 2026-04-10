Iran to open Hormuz after end of war with the US, Israel — Iranian Supreme Leader’s envoy

NEW DELHI, April 10. /TASS/. Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz because the war with the United States and Israel has not ended yet, Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, the Supreme Leader’s envoy, told TASS.

"Because the war is not finished, Iran has the strong control over it, but I'm sure about it, after the war it will be open, and countries will benefit from it," he said.

"Iran doesn't want to bring in a conflict, a crisis, to the world because of the Strait of Hormuz. We want to have a good relationship, and more than that, friendshi, with all countries," Elahi noted.

Iranian authorities made the decision to close the Strait of Hormuz for ships related to the US, Israel and countries that supported the aggression against the Islamic republic. Several tankers were attacked during the conflict for going through the strait without Iran’s permission.