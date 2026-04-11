Ombudswoman to discuss Kiev striking civilian targets in Russia with UN human rights chief

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova plans to discuss the Ukrainian army’s strikes on civilian targets on Russian territory with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, the ombudswoman said in an interview with TASS.

During the conversation with Turk scheduled for next week, she wants to raise the issue of her appeals to him related to violations of international humanitarian law by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Moskalkova said.

"These are issues of targeted shelling of civilian targets: schools, businesses <…>, typically in border settlements unrelated to military actions. <…> The report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also reflects the information I presented, but it is reflected in very limited terms and, in my opinion, not as comprehensively as such serious human rights violations deserve," she explained.

Several hundred civilians, including children, have already been killed by such strikes in Belgorod alone, the official noted. "And each time I submit appeals and statements about these facts to international bodies in order to draw the attention of the international community to massive, gross, and cynical human rights violations in this area," she said, adding that she would like to inform the UN High Commissioner that not all information provided to her is reflected in UN documents.