Iran-US talks held face-to-face after meetings with Pakistanis — CNN

NEW YORK, April 11. /TASS/. The negotiations between the Iranian and US delegations are taking place in Islamabad in a face-to-face format after consultations with the mediators led by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, CNN quoting sources as saying.

The delegations are "conducting a direct dialogue."

Earlier it was reported that the negotiations can take place either directly or through intermediaries. Iran does not rule out that the meetings may be extended by a day, Tasnim news agency reported. According to it, the Iranian and American delegations "have moved on to detailed and technical discussions on a number of issues.".