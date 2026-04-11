No one can cope with current global situation alone — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. No country can cope with the current global situation alone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Public Television of Russia, a fragment of which is posted on the website of the Russian diplomatic agency.

When asked whether science can help practical diplomacy in the current world, which "gives the impression of having gone mad," Lavrov said: "I think no one is fully able to master the current situation. No one can do this alone. Not a single country, much less a part of any state - in this case, science. But I can confirm that science really helps our work."

He said that the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO), which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, "has been actively involved in the preparation of all editions and concepts of the Russian Federation's foreign policy since 2000. This tradition is being preserved. When we have to prepare new additional doctrinal documents, we will count on the help of our colleagues from IMEMO, as it was with the outstanding representatives of this institute - Nikolay Inozemtsev, Alexander Dynkin, Georgy Arbatov. These are our honored colleagues and in many ways co-authors of the foreign policy doctrines of the Russian Federation.".