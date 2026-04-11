Russia pounds Ukrainian long-range naval and aerial drones’ facilities over past day

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian troops struck storage sites of Ukrainian unmanned naval and aerial vehicles as well as enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the storage of long-range unmanned naval and aerial vehicles and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.