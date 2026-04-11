MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. It’s clear to everyone that the Kiev regime has ignored both EU demands and its own Constitution, but Vladimir Zelensky will be forgiven anything so that he can continue his mission, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in response to a media question about an EU representative’s comments on a leaked phone conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"It’s obvious to everyone that the Kiev regime has ignored both EU demands and its own Constitution. It’s also clear that Brussels will forgive Zelensky anything as long as he continues his paid mission," Lavrov said.

"But this isn’t enough for EC officials. They dare to criticize the foreign ministers of UN member states for discussing steps to stop Kiev’s gross violations of universally recognized rights of national minorities. This is called self-exposure," he said.

Speaking about negotiations with Szijjarto, Lavrov noted that among the many responsibilities of foreign ministers, maintaining political dialogue is a key one. "During negotiations and contacts, including by telephone, my colleagues and I discuss many topics related to both bilateral relations and the international agenda. Of course, we pay special attention to issues of ensuring the legitimate interests of citizens of our countries in accordance with international standards of human rights and the rights of national minorities," he stressed.