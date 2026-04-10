Estimate of jet fuel shortage start in EU too optimistic — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Special envoy of the Russian President and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev views the assessment of ACI Europe for the beginning of the aviation fuel shortage as too optimistic.

"Sooner - will already be felt next week," Dmitriev wrote on X, commenting on the recent publication of the association's letter by FT.

EU countries will face the aviation fuel shortage in three weeks due to Hormuz Strait blocking, FT reported earlier today, citing a letter from ACI Europe association.