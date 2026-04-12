Israeli army attacks Lebanon amid US-Iran talks

TEL AVIV, April 12. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out an attack on Lebanon last night, while talks between the US and Iran were underway in Pakistan, the army said in a statement.

"Overnight, the IDF identified a rocket launcher positioned and ready to launch toward the State of Israel in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon. Shortly after the identification, the launcher was struck and dismantled in a rapid closure cycle, thwarting the launch before it could be carried out," the statement reads.

Earlier reports said that the first, preliminary round of consultations between Lebanon and Israel would take place in Washington on April 14, with the parties expected to set a date for ceasefire talks.