White House official says US-Iran talks in Pakistan still continue

WASHINGTON, April 12. /TASS/. A senior White House official told reporters that the US-Iranian talks in the capital of Pakistan continue for more than 15 hours.

"15 hours and counting!" the official was quoted as saying in a report by the US Vice Presidential Pool.

The report did not elaborate on the level of the ongoing talks.

Earlier, the Iranian government said Pakistan-mediated negotiations between the United States and Iran have officially ended after 14 hours of discussions. However, the statement said that "technical teams from both sides" were still "exchanging expert texts."

In turn, the Fars news agency said the Pakistan-proposed negotiations between Iran and the United States in Islamabad will continue on Sunday. According to the report, the sides failed to come to terms on a number of issues during the previous round.