Over 500 detained in London for supporting Palestine Action

LONDON, April 12. /TASS/. More than 500 protestors were detained in central London for supporting Palestine Action movement, the London Metropolitan Police said.

"523 people were arrested today for showing support for a proscribed organization. The age of those arrested ranges from 18 to 87," police said in a statement.

On July 5, the Palestine Action movement was added to the list of banned organizations in the UK at the suggestion of the then Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Her initiative was supported by both houses of parliament. Membership in this organization, participation in its meetings, and any form of support for its activities have become a criminal offense with a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. At least 3,000 people have been detained at protests in support of the organization across the country since it was banned.