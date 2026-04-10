Nuclear shield has reliably ensured Russia's security for many years — Putin

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a congratulatory message to the employees and veterans of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center - Research Institute of Experimental Physics, noted their contribution to the country's nuclear industry.

"This anniversary is a major, significant event not only for your team, but also for the domestic nuclear industry and for all of Russia. It was at the Sarov Nuclear Center that the foundation of the nuclear shield was laid, which has reliably ensured the security and sovereignty of our country for many years. Unique design and engineering products were created that opened up new opportunities for strengthening the defense industry, developing energy, transportation, and medicine, and exploring the Arctic, the oceans, and space," reads a message published on the Kremlin website.

Putin noted that the center's impressive victories and achievements are based on the dedicated, heroic work of outstanding scientists, engineers, and specialists. He emphasized that their bold, innovative discoveries, enthusiasm, and true dedication are a shining example of teamwork, professionalism, loyalty to their chosen cause, and the interests of the nation.