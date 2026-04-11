MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's show-off about the assistance of "Ukrainian air defense specialists" in the Middle East has failed, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Zelensky's Middle Eastern bravado ended in failure. His ‘specialists’ were kicked out of the Persian Gulf," Miroshnik wrote on Telegram.

"Ukrainian air defense specialists" were kicked out "after catastrophic failures."

Since the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East, Kiev has repeatedly expressed concern about a possible reduction in allied arms supplies to Ukraine, including missiles for the Patriots. Zelensky tried to offer the allies "the help of Ukrainian experts" on countering drones in exchange for missiles for the air defense systems. Moscow has repeatedly said the West's sending of weapons to Kiev and assistance in training the Ukrainian military only prolong the conflict and do not change the situation on the battlefield.