Paris ready to help ensure safe navigation in Hormuz — Macron

PARIS, April 11. /TASS/. France is ready to contribute to maintaining the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, President Emmanuel Macron said after a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

"It is necessary that Iran restore freedom and safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible, which France is ready to facilitate," Macron wrote on X.

According to the head of state, he told Pezeshkian about "the importance of observing the ceasefire, including in Lebanon. France fully supports the actions of the Lebanese authorities, which are the only legitimate authorities."

He added that Iran needs to "take advantage of the opportunity offered by the negotiations initiated in Islamabad to pave the way for sustainable de-escalation and a meaningful agreement that provides reliable guarantees of security in the region with the participation of all the countries involved."

On Saturday night, an Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in the Pakistani capital for talks with the United States on resolving the conflict. US Vice President JD Vance, who heads the group of American negotiators, flew to Pakistan on Saturday morning.