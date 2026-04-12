Iranian foreign minister confirms that US-Iranian talks continue

DOHA, April 12. /TASS/. The Iranian-US talks in Islamabad continue, and the sides have exchanged numerous messages and texts, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei wrote on X.

"The intense negotiations, which began on Saturday morning with Pakistan’s benevolent efforts and mediation, have continued without interruption until now, and both sides exchanged numerous messages and texts," he said.

In his words, a broad range of issues was discussed in the past day, including "the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, military reparations, lifting of sanctions and a complete end to the war against Iran and in the region."

"The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, its readiness to refrain from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and on its recognition of Iran’s legitimate rights and interests," Baghaei said.

Earlie, it was reported that the talks in Islamabad have continued for over 15 hours.