Russia to hold International Maritime Defense Show in Kronshtadt on June 10-14

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The International Maritime Defense Show ‘Fleet 2026’ will take place on the premises of the Naval Glory Museum in Kronshtadt on June 10-14, the event’s organizers told TASS.

"The International Maritime Defense Show ‘Fleet’ will take place on the site of the Congress and Exhibition Center on the premises of the Naval Glory Museum in Kronshtadt on June 10-14. The show is a major naval event that attracts the attention of both domestic and foreign participants," the organizers said.

Following the establishment of the Technical Council for the Development of Maritime Unmanned Systems in April 2025, this year a special exposition will feature promising developments and advanced technologies used in various spheres of activity in the interests of the Navy. Leading enterprises of this sector and the scientific community will demonstrate their projects to the forum’s guests on the premises of the exhibition, the organizers said.

The International Maritime Defense Show’s exposition will cover a broad range of themes, such as civil and military shipbuilding, ship repair, medical support, naval aviation and maritime instrument-making, coastal and port infrastructure, IT technologies and new materials, UAVs and maritime robotic systems, import substitution and maritime education.

The forum’s business program will include roundtable discussions, plenary sessions, presentations of innovations, conferences and discussions of essential issues of the development of the maritime industry. Agreements on cooperation are expected to be signed, which will contribute to strengthening ties between various participants of the sector.

"The Maritime Defense Show is widely known and traditionally enjoys prestige in the international community. Foreign companies from India, the Republic of Belarus and China will present their developments on the premises of the exposition," the event’s organizers said.

"The Maritime Defense Show will again unite in Kronshtadt representatives of the Russian Navy and government structures, major enterprises and leading experts of the sector and by virtue of its international status will receive foreign delegations from friendly countries, offering a unique opportunity to establish new business ties and exchange experience," the statement reads.

International Maritime Defense Show program

The International Maritime Defense Show will traditionally involve the demonstration of Russian naval ships and boats at the quay of the Srednaya harbor (the eastern pier of Ust-Rogatka). The sports and demonstration program will involve rowing boat races, a sailing regatta and career guidance events. Stunts by an aerobatic team of the Russian Air Force will become a spectacular part of the Fleet 2026 event.

TASS is a strategic media partner of the Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show.