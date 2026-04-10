Spanish prime minister warns not to let Lebanon become 'new Gaza'

MADRID, April 10. /TASS/. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has warned not to allow Lebanon to go the way of Gaza.

"Many countries of the so-called Global South are looking at Europe and want us not to apply double standards <...> depending on the case, whether it affects Europe to a greater or lesser extent," the prime minister stated in a speech broadcast on the government’s website. "Let us not allow a new Gaza in Lebanon, because in the face of flagrant violations of international humanitarian law, Europe must act consistently," Sanchez added.

He also believes that the European Union should suspend its association agreement with Israel.

Overnight to March 2, northern Israel came under fire from Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, stating the rockets fired at Israeli territory were in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following this, the Israeli Air Force began launching massive strikes on Lebanese territory. The stated goal is the creation of a buffer zone south of the Litani River in Southern Lebanon to protect Israeli northern settlements from shelling. Israeli authorities have previously announced their intention to completely demolish all Lebanese border villages and have prohibited hundreds of thousands of local residents evacuated to northern Lebanon from returning home.