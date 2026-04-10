Senegal’s PM hits out at Trump for making world an unstable place

PRETORIA, April 10. /TASS/. Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko criticized US President Donald Trump for upending the global order with his senseless actions.

"None of the objectives [in the Iran war] has been met, and yet the world has been plunged into a chaos that nothing can justify. Mr. Trump is not a man of peace; he is a man who destabilizes the world," Africa News quoted Sonko as saying at an international conference on sovereignty in Dakar.

The Senegalese head of government called on African nations to join forces and act as one. He proposed mobilizing Africa's youth as a necessary step to achieving sovereignty.