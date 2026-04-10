Russian stock market mixed on Friday

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian stock market indices closed mixed on Orthodox Good Friday, according to market reports.

The MOEX Russia Index tumbled 0.29% to 2,725.39 points. The RTS Index gained 00.83% to 1,115.41 points. The yuan lost six kopecks to 11.24 rubles.

"The stock market had an inexpressive Friday and sustained moderate losses in total over the week. The MOEX Russia Index moved to the lower part of the 2,700-2,800 points," Andrey Smirnov from BCS Investment World said.

Stock market

"Growth leaders were securities of VTB (+0.69%), Lenenergo preferred (+0.66%), M.Video (+0.47%), Sistema Holding (+0.4%) and Genetico (+0.23%)," Kristina Gudym from Finam said.

Securities of Polyus (-2.89%), the Credit Bank of Moscow (-2.8%), and the Far Eastern Shipping Company (-2.35%) plunged the most, she noted.

Forecast for April 13

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,750-2,760 on Orthodox Bright Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the index will move within 2,700 - 2,800 points.

Zifra Broker expects the ruble to be within the range of 76-78 rubles per dollar and 89-91 rubles per euro.