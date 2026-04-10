Fragment of rocket found in Polish orchard a few miles from Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. A fragment of what could be a Polish air defense rocket has been discovered in an orchard in Jaroslawiec in eastern Poland, 40 km (25 miles) away from the border with Ukraine, the republic's military police reported.

"On April 10, military police started to investigate an incident in Jaroslawiec in Lublin Voivodeship, after a rocket fragment was found in an orchard there," the police wrote in a post on X.

The military said this could be a Polish air defense rocket that was used to neutralize drones, launched from Ukraine or Belarus, that penetrated the republic’s airspace overnight into September 10, 2025.