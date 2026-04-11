Pakistani MFA expects constructive talks between US, Iran

ISLAMABAD, April 11. /TASS/. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed the arrival of an Iranian delegation in Islamabad and has expressed hope for constructive talks between Tehran and Washington, according to a statement by the ministry.

"A high-powered delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf along with Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad today to participate in Islamabad talks," said the statement on the ministry’s X page.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar "expressed hope that the parties would engage constructively," as well as reiterated his country’s desire "to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching lasting and durable solution to the conflict," according to the statement.