Elon Musk's father believes Europe lost touch with reality

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. European leaders have completely lost touch with reality, and their approaches are no longer relevant, Errol Musk, an international high-tech investment and innovations expert, said in an interview with TASS.

"The European leaders are completely out of touch with reality, except, possibly, the head of NATO, who agrees with [US President Donald] Trump on everything that Trump’s doing. Europe has become irrelevant in many respects because their leaders are not leaders. Nobody quite knows what they are," he said.

"But when you talk about someone like Trump or [Russian President Vladimir] Putin coming to an agreement, that certainly makes sense. They could do that. When you ask me about Trump and Putin, I say ‘Yes’. You ask about Trump and the European Union woman or the British prime minister - no, no possibility of meeting of minds."